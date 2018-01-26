HONG KONG, Jan 26, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - China Success Finance Group Holdings ("China Success Finance"; HK:3623) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Chance Talent Management Limited, an wholly-owned subsidiary of CCB International (Holdings) Limited ("CCB International"), for the issuance of 2-year 6% Convertible Bonds with an aggregate principle amount of HK$154,000,000.According to the subscription agreement, the Convertible Bonds are convertible into shares at the initial conversion price of HK$2.20 per conversion share, which represents a premium of approximately 50% over the closing price of HK$1.47 per share as quoted on the HKEx on 25 January 2018. Assuming full conversion of the bonds, the bonds are to be convertible into approximately 70,000,000 Shares, accounting for 11.65% of the fully diluted share base.Mr. Zhang Tiewai, Chairman and Executive Director of China Success Finance said, "The issuance of convertible bonds provides strategic support for our future development. It not only broadens channels of funding and strengthens business expansion, but will raise our corporate position in the capital markets. By integrating support from government, institutions, media and market, we will embrace business entities and infrastructures opportunities which can merge into and enhance our traditional business. Moreover, we are exploring the Hong Kong-Macau new cooperation model in order to take the vital practitioner role in the Greater Bay Area."About China Success FinanceChina Success Finance Group Holdings Limited ("China Success Finance") is a leading private financial group and the first financial guarantee service provider in China listed on the HKEx. Our main businesses have evolved from guarantee and micro lending into asset management, fund management, investment and acquisition, financial leasing, finance guarantee, overseas capital, real estate finance and micro credit, allowing the Company to serve as a multi-services financial platform. Rooted in Foshan, the center of the Greater Bay Area, China Success Finance is determined to offer integrated professional financial services in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Bay Area. www.chinasuccessfinance.com/en/Media enquiries:Anli Financial Communications LimitedCrystal Chan, +852 3956 1640, crystal.chan@anli.com.hkJoy Kan, +852 3956 1646, joy.kan@anli.com.hkSource: China Success Finance Group Holdings LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.