Global Enterprise Key Management Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025: Key Players are EMC, Gemalto N.V., HP, IBM, Thales e-security, Microsoft and CA Technologies

The "Enterprise Key Management Market Analysis By Application (Disk, File/Folder, Database, Communication, Cloud Encryption), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise key management market is expected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2025

Increasing number of data breaches and loss of confidential data, coupled with increasingly stringent regulations and compliance standards to safeguard sensitive data from malicious users, have led to the implementation of advanced enterprise security solutions across different industries. The shift of organizations toward a digital environment for offering digital services and the need to protect increasing volumes of sensitive data are expected to drive the enterprise key management market.

Enterprise key management is an essential component of data encryption solutions and involves managing and dealing with generation, exchange, storage, use, destruction, and replacement of cryptographic keys that encrypt different data sources such as emails, databases, disk drives, big data repositories, backup tapes, and data over cloud environments. The key management solutions protect cryptographic keys throughout their lifecycle and restrain unauthorized users from accessing the keys or data.



Organizations are increasingly deploying encryption solutions to protect confidential data, thus, enabling the growth of the enterprise key management market. However, issues related to lack of skilled key management workforce and standardized key management systems are expected to challenge the industry. Furthermore, the high cost and complex deployment of key management solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest that:

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to technological proliferation and accelerated adoption of digital services

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period.

emerged as the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period. Disk encryption segment accounted for 37.07% of the overall market share in 2016, however cloud encryption segment will have the highest growth rate

The BFSI segment accounted for 31.9% in 2016. Increased online and mobile transactions, along with data security regulatory mandates will drive the market growth

Increasing investments in cloud-based encryption solutions and the need to protect increasing data volume will drive the growth of the enterprise key management market

The key participants include EMC Corporation, Gemalto N.V., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM, Thales e-security, Microsoft Azure, Inc., and CA Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Enterprise Key Management Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014-2025

2.2 Enterprise Key Management Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Enterprise Key Management Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Enterprise Key Management Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Enterprise Key Management - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Enterprise Key Management - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increase in data breaches and cyber attacks

3.4.1.2 Stringent regulations and data security compliance

3.4.1.3 Improve operational efficiency

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Cost and complexity of key management

3.4.2.2 Lack of awareness and skilled workforce

3.5 Enterprise Key Management - Company Ranking Analysis, 2016

3.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Enterprise Key Management - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Enterprise Key Management - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Enterprise Key Management Application Outlook

4.1 EKM Market Share by Application, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Disk Encryption Application

4.3 File/Folder Encryption Application

4.4 Database Encryption Application

4.5 Communication Encryption Application

4.6 Cloud Encryption Application



Chapter 5 Enterprise Key Management Deployment Outlook

5.1 EKM Market Share by Deployment Type, 2016 & 2025

5.2 On Premise Deployment

5.3 Cloud Deployment



Chapter 6 Enterprise Key Management Enterprise Size Outlook

6.1 EKM Market Share by Enterprise Size, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Small and Medium Enterprise Size

6.3 Large Enterprise

6.3.1 EKM market for large enterprise, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 7 Enterprise Key Management Vertical Outlook

7.1 EKM Market Share by Vertical, 2016 & 2025

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Government & Defense

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 IT & Telecom

7.6 Retail

7.7 Utilities

7.8 Others



Chapter 8 Enterprise Key Management Regional Outlook



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



CA Technologies

EMC Corporation

Gemalto NV

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Thales E-Security Inc.

Townsend Data Security llc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5mzl6t/global_enterprise?w=5





