January 26, 2018



The board of Atlas Copco has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 24, 2018, approves an extra distribution of SEK 8.00 per share through a split redemption. The scheduled Ex-date is May 9, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA).



