Take advantage of accessing the Nasdaq Nordic marketplaces for the Cash Equity Market via a dedicated OUCH gateway. This service has been available since 2012 for the Nordic Derivatives Market and now finally we can also offer this service for the Nordic Cash Equity Market.



The service provides firms with the unique opportunity to access liquidity of the Nordic marketplaces via a dedicated gateway that is not shared with other firms and therefore avoid the potential impact of other firms' trading activity.



With the efficiency and high level of performance for OUCH customers this unique offering provides a dedicated environment for customers' logical ports with deterministic latency. With a Dedicated OUCH gateway, firms can develop a tailored trading solution for their firm by utilizing OUCH ports as they see fit across a server. Controlling ports and message traffic gives firms the ability to shift connectivity to optimize their trading strategies.



The service will be launched 26th March 2018 and if you want to utilize this service from day one we would need your order at the latest 12th February 2018 in order to guarantee you the availability on the launch day.



Customers may place orders using the CoLo and Connectivity Console.



https://coloconsole.nasdaq.com/colo/



Please refer to the Nasdaq Nordic Technical Price List for install and monthly fee rates. http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/technicalpricelists



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact:



Global Trade Management Services



Richard Gaudy



Head of Sales Europe



Tel: +46 8 405 6103



richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com



Per Wettergren



Head of Business Development Europe



Tel: +46 8 405 6382



per.wettergren@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660955