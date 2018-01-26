Global Biological Seed Treatment Market 2018-2022 by Type, Crop, and Function - High Costs Associated With Biological Seed Treatments

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type (Microbials and Botanicals), Crop (Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, and Vegetable Crops), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biological seed treatment market is projected to reach USD 1,251.4 million by 2022, from USD 739.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.10%.

The global biological seed treatment market is driven by factors such as providing an insurance to better crop yields, along with a reduction in the risk of exceeding the Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs). Low level of awareness about the benefits of biological seed treatment among farmers across the globe is a major restraint in this market.

The demand for biological seed treatment in corn has been witnessing substantial growth in the European and American regions, due to the significant requirement of corn as animal protein and ethanol in the feed and automobile industries, respectively. Thus, the corn segment accounted for the major share in the biological seed treatment market.

Microbial seed treatment includes bacterial and fungal seed treatment. Seeds treatment provides an efficient mechanism for the placement of microbial inoculum in the soil environment, where they are appropriately positioned to colonize the seedling & roots and protect them against soil-borne diseases and pests. Thus, the microbials segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America was the largest biological seed treatment market in 2016. The streamlined guidelines, procedures, and effective feedback adopted by North American agrochemical regulatory agencies have been supportive of the product registration process as compared to Europe. North America was followed by the European market in 2016 which has also witnessed a strong adoption trend of these products.

The global market for biological seed treatment is dominated by large players such as BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto (US), and DuPont (US). Some emerging players in the biological seed treatment market include Valent BioSciences (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Plant Health Care (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Italpollina (Italy), and Incotec (Netherlands).

