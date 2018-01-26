Issuer: Almenna leigufélagið ehf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 611013-0350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Suðurlandsbraut 30, 108 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 25490082EV52LTDCT350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 25.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 26.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 29.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 149964 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) AL260148 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029452 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer ALMENNA LEIGUF/3.5 BD 20480126 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 6.040.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 6.040.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 26.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 26.7.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 26.1.2048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3,5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date 26.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date 26.7.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 447 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date 26.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------