The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is tendering 90 PV power plants with a capacity of 1 MW each. The deadline to submit project proposals is March 23, 2018.Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), which is Sri Lanka's largest electricity provider, has issued a new tender for 90 MW of solar power. The utility is tendering 90 PV power projects with a capacity of 1 MW each, all of which must be developed on a Build, Own & Operate (BOO) basis. They will be connected to 18 different grid substations across different regions in the country. Selected ...

