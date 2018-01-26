The latest market research report by Technavio on the global fish processing equipment marketpredicts a CAGR of above 4% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005203/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fish processing equipment market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global fish processing equipment market by product (filleting and skinning equipment, de-heading and gutting equipment, grading equipment, and scaling equipment) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global fish processing equipment market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increasing consumption and demand for fish and fish products: a major market driver

In 2017, the filleting and skinning equipment segment dominated the market by occupying almost 23% share

EMEA dominated the global fish processing equipment market with 40% share in 2017

BAADER, Marel, Optimar, and Skaginn 3X are the leading players in the market

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Increasing consumption and demand for fish and fish products: a major market driver

Owing to various benefits fish and fish products offer, there has been an increase in its consumption globally. Fish is considered to be one of the primary sources of high-quality of protein. Various nutrients and minerals such as zinc, iodine, and selenium are the factors leading to its high consumption. Countries such as Iceland, Japan, Portugal, and India are the major consumers of fish and fish products in the world. Processed and ready-to-eat fish products such as frozen and canned fish food have witnessed an increase in consumption among these countries. Rich Omega-3 oil-containing fish such as mackerel, herring, sardines, fresh tuna, salmon, and trout helps in improving the biological functions of human body, such as brain functionality. Due to such health benefits, the demand for fish and fish products is growing worldwide.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest fish processing equipment market

EMEA is considered to be the dominant region in the global fish processing equipment market. During the forecast period, EMEA is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as it is the leading consumer and importer of fish products in the world. To meet the growing demand, there has been a high amount of fish production activities happening in countries such as Norway, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Denmark, Iceland, Germany, France, Netherlands, Morocco and others. EMEA is also witnessing a number of expansions and new plant construction of fish processing plants. Marel, BAADER, STEEN, Skagina 3X are the leading players in the market in this region.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Norway is one of the leading producers and exporters of fish products in EMEA. Spain is a top producer of canned fish products. Russia also consists of a number of fish processing plants. Fish processing companies in Lithuania imports majority of raw materials from other countries to process and export fish products. African countries such as Ghana have also registered a high amount of fish processing with various fisheries with 500 types of fish."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global fish processing equipment market consists of several international, regional, and local vendors. With the rise in technological innovation in the future, the market competition is expected to get intense. On the basis of design, dimension, and price, the key players in the market compete with each other in the market. To improve the competitive advantage in the market, the key players are focusing on launching new products with advanced technologies and increasing their production capacity.

Get a sample copy of the global fish processing equipment market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food service research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005203/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com