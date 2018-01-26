The US economy grew more slowly than expected in the final quarter of last year, according to preliminary data from the Commerce Department out on Friday. Gross domestic product rose at an annualised rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017 following 3.2% growth in the previous quarter and 3.1% in the second quarter, missing expectations of 3% growth. Compared with a year earlier, GDP grew 2.5% in the final three months of last year, marking the strongest calendar year for economic growth ...

