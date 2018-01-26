The White House has announced the outline of an immigration plan that would allow 1.8m immigrants to become US citizens in exchange for a $25bn budget to fund a border wall with México and tighter controls on legal immigration. The proposed bill is to be unveiled on Monday but details emerged at a conference call on Thursday between White House policy chief Stephen Miller and Republican congressional aides, with opposition Democrats and civil liberties groups quick to attack the proposals. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...