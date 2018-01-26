The "Engine, Turbine and Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driverless Locomotive Technology, was considered to be one of the top trend shaping the engine, turbine and power transmission equipment manufacturing market as of 2016. 75km long Dubai Metro and Copenhagen Metro are a few examples of automated train network. Also, Australian mining company, Rio Tinto is investing $500 million on the first ever fully automated long distance trains to deliver its iron ores to ports. The CEO of German Railways, Ruediger Grube made an announcement stating that the German railways would be fully automated by 2023, thus indicating high demand for driverless automotive technologies in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 38% market share. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 30% market share. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for around 3% market share.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Commercial Internal Combustion Engines Manufacturing, Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing, Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing, and Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, and Gear Manufacturing.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

General Electric Company

Siemens Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Rolls-Royce Plc

Briggs Stratton Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord Corporation

