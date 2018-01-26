Technavio's latest market research report on the global K-12 testing and assessment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005207/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global K-12 testing and assessment market 2018-2022 under their education library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global K-12 testing and assessment market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The increasing use of analytics is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The blended segment is one of the major methods of K-12 testing and assessments. The blended method is expected to register a rapid growth due to the growing popularity and benefits such as cost reduction and its increased efficiency in the evaluation because of which many schools are opting for the blended learning solutions.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

The three emerging market trends driving the global K-12 testing and assessment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools

Rise in cloud computing

Growing use of games for assessment

Increasing emphasis on formative learning tools

Formative assessment consists of the assessment of students as and when they progress with learning. A teacher acts as a facilitator rather than a teacher due to formative learning. It also helps in diagnosing the weak areas of learners and provide them with feedback. This method also helps teachers in improving their teaching. Many educators are increasingly investing in various formative assessment tools to improve their teaching methods to provide experimental learning to students, due to the rise in the adoption of digital content and the growing popularity of online learning.

"Teachers can provide quick feedback to students while teaching by using formative learning tools. They can monitor student activities on devices. Teachers can integrate a variety of testing components such as presentations and quiz tools by using formative assessment. It also helps teachers to assess students while they watch a video with embedded questions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K-12 and higher education

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global K-12 testing and assessment market segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global K-12 testing and assessment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 39%. However, by 2022, the Americas market share is expected to decrease to approximately 36%. On the contrary, the market share of EMEA is expected to increase by 0.99% by 2022.

The increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students is the major factor driving growth in the Americas. Such initiatives have encouraged many schools to incorporate testing and assessment tools in the curriculum. Increasing number of students and teachers with a sound knowledge of advanced technology is another factor catering to the growth of the market.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005207/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com