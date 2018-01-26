Sveriges Riksbank



Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-02-01



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2020-12-01 1047 SE0001149311 5.00 % 500 +/- 250 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75 % 500 +/- 250



Settlement date 2018-02-05



Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on FEB 1, 2018



Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1047 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1060



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million



Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank



RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)



ON FEB 1, 2018.



For more information, please contact:



Trading desk at the Riksbank



+ 46 8 696 6970



General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se