The global enterprise key management market is expected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2025

Increasing number of data breaches and loss of confidential data, coupled with increasingly stringent regulations and compliance standards to safeguard sensitive data from malicious users, have led to the implementation of advanced enterprise security solutions across different industries. The shift of organizations toward a digital environment for offering digital services and the need to protect increasing volumes of sensitive data are expected to drive the enterprise key management market.

Enterprise key management is an essential component of data encryption solutions and involves managing and dealing with generation, exchange, storage, use, destruction, and replacement of cryptographic keys that encrypt different data sources such as emails, databases, disk drives, big data repositories, backup tapes, and data over cloud environments. The key management solutions protect cryptographic keys throughout their lifecycle and restrain unauthorized users from accessing the keys or data.

Organizations are increasingly deploying encryption solutions to protect confidential data, thus, enabling the growth of the enterprise key management market. However, issues related to lack of skilled key management workforce and standardized key management systems are expected to challenge the industry. Furthermore, the high cost and complex deployment of key management solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Enterprise Key Management Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Enterprise Key Management Application Outlook

Chapter 5 Enterprise Key Management Deployment Outlook

Chapter 6 Enterprise Key Management Enterprise Size Outlook

Chapter 7 Enterprise Key Management Vertical Outlook

Chapter 8 Enterprise Key Management Regional Outlook

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

CA Technologies

EMC Corporation

Gemalto NV

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Thales E-Security Inc.

Townsend Data Security llc.

