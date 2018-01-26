Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Analysis By Mass (Microsatellites, Nanosatellites), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nanosatellites and microsatellites market is expected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2025

Evolving regulatory framework to accommodate small satellite systems for the development of the space industry is expected to propel market demand.

Nanosatellites and microsatellites have proven to be dynamic for embracing new developments in various sectors such as weather information and climatic research, multimedia communications, telephone and television, data distribution, transportation and logistics, navigation, safety, security, and rescue. As these satellites have paved the way for cost-effective earth observation missions along with the development of small launchers and small ground stations connected with cost-effective data distribution methods, industry participants have shifted their focus toward developing nanosatellites and microsatellites.

Moreover, CubeSats, which are smaller than nanosatellites are witnessing a rise in popularity due to their shorter time to orbit and lower manufacturing costs. With the emergence of nanosatellites and microsatellites, there has been a development of a new niche market dedicated to small satellites. Several new players are embracing miniaturized technologies along with a range of advanced launch technologies.

Furthermore, to develop sustainability in the market, players are maintaining a steady flow of microsatellite launches for widening their customer base. Increasing demand from economies such as India and Japan is contributing to the growth of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market. For instance, in the wake of miniaturization, Japan is developing strategies to tap the demand for compact satellites and aircraft.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The nanosatellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of close to 22% from 2017 to 2025

The commercial application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% over the next eight years, fueled by the growing use of these satellites in automotive navigation systems and by space agencies

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing region, primarily attributed to the increasing government support for digitization and the growing initiatives for developing space programs

The technology and academic training application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period

The key players in the industry include Dauria Aerospace, GomSpace Group AB, Innovative Solutions in Space, Sierra Nevada Corporation, and SpaceQuest Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Global Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increase in the demand for miniaturized satellites in commercial and defense & military segments

3.4.1.2 Lower manufacturing cost and time as compared to larger satellites

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Legal and regulatory issues

3.5 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite - Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite - Key Company Analysis, 2016

3.7 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite - PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Mass Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue USD Million)

4.2 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: Mass Movement Analysis

4.2.1 Nanosatellites

4.2.2 Microsatellites



Chapter 5 Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue USD Million)

5.2 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2.1 Communication and navigation

5.2.2 Earth observation/remote sensing

5.2.3 Scientific research

5.2.4 Technology and academic training



Chapter 6 Nanosatellite And Microsatellite End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue USD Million)

6.2 Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.2.1 Government

6.2.2 Defense and Security

6.2.3 Commercial

6.2.4 Civil



Chapter 7 Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Dauria Aerospace

GomSpace Group AB

Innovative Solutions in Space (ISIS)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC).

SpaceQuest Ltd.

Spire Global Inc.

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL)

The Boeing Company

Tyvak Inc.

Vector Space Systems

