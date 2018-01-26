Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) has received confirmation that the Yahsat'Al Yah 3 satellite, on which it has contracted capacity for its African Broadband service, is operating nominally following the launch anomaly last night.

The mission experienced some challenges during the launch stages which resulted in the Al Yah 3 satellite being inserted into an orbit that differed from the flight plan. Thereafter, the satellite was successfully acquired by Yahsat and the satellite is healthy and operating nominally. A revised flight plan will be executed in order to achieve the operational orbit and fulfil the original mission.

