The global medical aesthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global medical aesthetics market by procedure type, including body contouring, dental implant, botox, dermal filler, skin resurfacing, and saline breast implant. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics

As medical aesthetics have become a part of regular treatments among individuals who want to enhance their appearance, it has become a growing trend across the globe. Due to rapid results, aesthetic clinical treatments are now gaining popularity. For example, on an average to generate results, it takes three days for an aesthetic procedure performed on lips to exhibit results. Instant results are also witnessed in some cases where a few additional procedures are required when compared to conventional surgeries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devicesresearch, "Players in the market contribute by organizing awareness programs about skin diseases and thereby increasing their product awareness. The funds collected from such awareness programs are invested in R&D activities for development of innovative products. Therefore, the increasing global awareness about skin health is prompting an increase in the number of medical aesthetics procedures, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period."

Market trend: advances in technology

Advances in the laser-based technologies since the late 1900s have led to the development of innovative medical devices which is being used in medical aesthetics. Medical aesthetics have become a part of normal health management procedure in developed countries. Noninvasive methods gained popularity for fat reduction due to laser-based medical technologies such as transdermal focused ultrasound, low-level laser, high intensity focused ultrasound, and monopolar radiofrequency. High-efficiency beams can now be used for medical use due to the recent advances in laser technologies.

Some of the companies in the market:

Allergan

Dentsply Sirona

Johnson Johnson

Merz Pharma

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

The global medical aesthetics market is highly diversified in terms of products and technologies. Technavio has analyzed the medical market as a related market to set the context in a top-down perspective, in which the global medical aesthetics market is analyzed. Instruments such as machines, implants, or in vitro reagents are used in diagnosis, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease.

