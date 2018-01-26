Snap Interactive, Inc.: Snap Interactive and Zacks Investment Research Co-Host Successful Blockchain Investors Evening, "Public Blockchain Companies: Opportunities and Strategies from the First Movers"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Snap Interactive, Inc. ("STVI," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: STVI), a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on blockchain, today released a video replay of the Company's "Blockchain Investor Evening" held last week in New York.

The event, "Public Blockchain Companies: Opportunities and Strategies from the First Movers," brought together a cadre of investors interested in exploring the evolution of blockchain and the related investment opportunities. Hosted in partnership with Zacks SCR, the featured keynote speaker was STVI Blockchain Advisory Board member, Lou Kerner.

"While blockchain is advancing rapidly to the mainstream, the concept of blockchain can still be intimidating, so it's always advantageous when we can bring together investors, thought leaders and companies exploring its real-world applications in one room to exchange ideas on how to unlock blockchain's full potential," said Alex Harrington, STVI's Chief Executive Officer. "We were also pleased to help further educate the investor community on STVI's growing role in the blockchain and ecosystem."

A video replay of the event can be found on STVI's website at www.snap-interactive.com.

About Snap Interactive, Inc. (OTCQB: STVI)

Snap Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on innovative technologies such as blockchain. STVI's product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities, and Backchannel, a secure video messaging app built on blockchain, due to launch in 2018. The Company also offers FirstMet, a prominent interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming.

For more information, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com.

