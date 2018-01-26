sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

First Quantum to Release Fourth Quarter and Year 2017 Financial and Operating Results on February 12, 2018

TORONTO, January 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM)will publish its fourth quarter and year 2017 financial and operating results on Monday February 12, 2018 followed by a conference call and webcast.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:      February 12, 2018
    Time:      9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PST)

    Webcast:   http://www.first-quantum.com

    Dial in:   North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570
               North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919
               United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107

               Available from noon (Eastern) on February 12, until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on
    Replay:    February 19, 2018
               North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367
               North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642

    Passcode:  4089109

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website athttp://www.first-quantum.com

North American contact:
Sharon Loung
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1(647)346-3934
Fax: +1(604)688-3818, Toll Free: 1(888)688-6577
E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com


United Kingdom contact:
Clive Newall
President
Tel: +44-140-327-3484
Fax: +44-140-327-3494
E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com



© 2018 PR Newswire