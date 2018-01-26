Global Fiberglass Market 2014-2025 - Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 21.27 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fiberglass Market Analysis By Application (Insulation, Liquid, Composites), By Type (Glass Wool, Yarn, Roving, Chopped Strands), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of revenue, composites segment is projected to be the fastest growing, at a predicted CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The lightweight and high strength exhibited by fiberglass make it an ideal material for many end-use industries.

Glass wool is the largest type segment in fiberglass market. Extensive use of glass wool for thermal and electrical insulation is expected to boost the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, displaying a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period due to the presence of huge automobile market and rising disposable income in the region

is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, displaying a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period due to the presence of huge automobile market and rising disposable income in the region In terms of revenue, automotive segment accounted for 34.4% of total market share. The market share is expected to increase owing to the growing use of fiberglass composites in the manufacturing of a vehicle.

A large number of companies have implemented advanced technologies for manufacturing products as per customer requirements. The companies are heavily investing in the research & development to launch innovative products in the market.

The global fiberglass market size is expected to reach USD 21.27 billion by 2025



The market for fiberglass is anticipated to register growth with rising awareness among population regarding the environmental benefits coupled with economic benefits of using lightweight automobiles. In addition, extensive use of fiberglass in building and construction industry and rising wind energy installations are expected to trigger the market growth.



Fiberglass composites segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing owing to their extensive use in automobile sector. They are used in automobile and aerospace sectors to make the vehicle lightweight and enhance performance. The composites are also used in the manufacturing of wind turbine blades and its structure.



Fiberglass insulation is used for thermal and electrical isolation in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Fiberglass can be used in construction in the form of walls, roofs, windows, and ladders. The aesthetic appeal of fiberglass coupled with growing construction spending globally is anticipated to drive the market.



In addition, the increasing use of fiberglass in wind energy installations, aerospace application, and consumer durables is expected to further boost the global fiberglass market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope and assumptions

1.3 List of data sources

1.4 List of abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Fiberglass Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Regulatory framework

3.5 Technology Overview

3.6 Market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing use of fiberglass in automobile manufacturing

3.6.1.2 Rise in demand from the construction and manufacturing market

3.6.1.3 Increasing renewable energy installation

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 Replacement of fiberglass with aluminum and carbon fiber.

3.6.2.2 High capital investment.

3.7 Key opportunities prioritized

3.7.1 New market avenues

3.8 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Fiberglass Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Fiberglass market: Application movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Global Fiberglass demand by application, 2014 - 2025 (Kilotons)

4.2.1 Fiberglass market estimates & forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.3 Insulation

4.4 Composites



Chapter 5 Fiberglass Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Fiberglass market: Type movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Global fiberglass demand by type, 2014 - 2025 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

5.2.1 Global fiberglass market estimates & forecast, 2014 - 2025

5.3 Glass wool

5.4 Yarn

5.5 Chopped strand

5.6 Roving

5.7 Other



Chapter 6 Fiberglass Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Fiberglass market: End use movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Global Fiberglass demand by end use, 2014 - 2025 (Kilotons) (USD Billion)

6.2.1 Fiberglass market estimates & forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.3 Automobile

6.4 Construction

6.5 Aerospace

6.6 Wind Energy

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Fiberglass Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor Landscape

8.2 List of Market Players

8.3 Competitive Environment

8.4 Strategy Framework



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Owen Corning

Binani 3B -The Fibreglass Company

-The Fibreglass Company China Jushi Co. Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd

Johns Manville Corp.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

Saint-Gobain

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h5nl98/global_fiberglass?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716