Technology firm Scientific Digital Imaging increased revenue by a third in the half-year to 31 October, as organic growth and acquisitions boosted profits. Revenues increased 34% to £6.55m thanks to organic revenue growth delivered by its Sentek and Atik Cameras businesses and the leg-up provided by its recent acquisitions of Astles Control Systems and Applied Thermal Control. SDI, which designs and manufactures scientific and technology products for use in applications including life sciences, ...

