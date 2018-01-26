Provident Financial's boardroom lost another director on Friday, as financial services veteran David Sear jumped ship, with the embattled group's chairman having died in November and the search for a new chief executive also ongoing. Sear, the founder of WorldPay, has decided to step down from Provident's board with immediate effect after only a year. "Having joined the Board a year ago to assist with the development of the group's strategy in this arena and broader IT direction, the group now ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...