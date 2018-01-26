

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Robert Leibowitz was a walking billboard through the lanes of the Disney World. The display on back of his t-shirt read, 'In need of kidney, O positive' and his number followed that line.



Many took it funny; some of them clicked shots on their smartphone. Rocio Sandoval and husband Juan thought of adding that to their Facebook. That helped Leibowitz to reach to more than 90,000 people in a week.



This sixty year old Leibowitz from New Jersey was badly in need of a kidney donor to replace his dysfunctional kidneys.



He has been suffering from kidney disease since 12. Kidney transplant was the last option for him, but the transplant list was long.



In a story first reported by WPIX, Leibowitz went through the crowded lanes of Disney World for nine days. He got hundreds of calls and four people came to New York for necessary blood match tests, but all failed.



But, one man by name Richie Sully left a voicemail in Leibowitz's number and said, 'Hi, my name is Richie. I saw your post and I'm O positive. I have an extra kidney and you are more than welcome to it,' according to WPIX.



Richie's tests were positive and the surgery was done on January 18 at the Presbyterian Hospital in New York.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX