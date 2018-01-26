Global GFRP Composites Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Number of Wind Energy Capacity Installations is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) composites market is projected to grow from USD 43.93 billion in 2017 to USD 59.87 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022.

The major factor driving the GFRP composites market is the high demand for GFRP composites from the transportation, electrical & electronics, wind energy, and pipes & tanks industries. However, the difficulty of recycling GFRP composites and high cost is a major factor restraining their use in various applications and hindering the growth of the global GFRP composites market.

The compression & injection molding manufacturing process offers several advantages, including fast cycle time, low labor cost, low scrap rate, and low mold-clamping pressure. It is widely used in GFRP composite applications such as transportation and electrical & electronics industries. These composites are used for the production of bumpers for vehicles, panels for electrical equipment, enclosures for medical devices, and others. These are the key applications of GFRP composites, thus driving the use of the injection molding process to manufacture various GFRP composite components.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for GFRP composites during the next 5 years. This market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increasing consumption of GFRP composites in various industries such as wind energy, construction & infrastructure, electrical & electronics, and transportation. China is leading the Asia Pacific GFRP composites market. The wind energy industry in China witnessed the highest number of wind energy installations in 2016 and added a new capacity of 23,328 MW.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Number of Wind Energy Capacity Installations

Increasing Adoption of GFRP Composites in the Transportation Industry

Recovery of the US Marine Industry

Increasing Use of GFRP Composite Pipes in Sewage & Water Management and Oil & Gas Industry

Increasing Use of GFRP Composites in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry

Restraints



Issues Related to Recycling

High Processing and Manufacturing Costs

Opportunities



Increasing Demand for GFRP Composites From Construction & Infrastructure Industry in the MEA

High Demand for GFRP Composite Pipes in the Emerging Economies

Challenges



Developing Low-Cost Technologies

