Rolls-Royce Global Manufacturing Director Joins Unipart Board as Non-Executive

Unipart, one of Europe's leading manufacturing, logistics and consultancy groups, has announced the appointment of Dr. Hamid Mughal OBE to the Unipart board as a non-executive director. Dr. Mughal is Director of Global Manufacturing for Rolls-Royce plc.

Dr. Mughal joined Rolls-Royce in 2002 from BMW Group where he was Director of New Product Programmes. In his current role as Director of Global Manufacturing, Dr. Mughal is responsible for leading the manufacturing strategy and activities across the company's Civil, Defence and Power Systems Manufacturing bases.

Dr. Mughal has an Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering, BA in Mathematics and Technology, MSc. in Production Engineering & Management and a Doctorate in Manufacturing Systems. He has also been awarded Honorary Doctorates from the Universities of Hertfordshire, Birmingham, Sheffield and Strathclyde.

He has a keen interest in the latest developments in manufacturing and supply chain management and contributes regularly to UK industry, High Value Manufacturing Catapult and professional bodies in his capacity as a Manufacturing leader and External Professor of Manufacturing at Cranfield, Hertfordshire and Sheffield Universities. He is a chartered engineer, winner of International Manufacturing Gold Medal, Fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering, IMechE and IET and leader of Defence Growth Partnership's Value Chain Competitiveness strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Unipart Chairman and Group Chief Executive John Neill said:

"We are very pleased to welcome Hamid to the Unipart Board. He is an internationally acclaimed manufacturing and technology leader with over 30 years of experience in the automotive and aerospace sectors. He brings with him a wealth of experience in many disciplines including product engineering, operations management, manufacturing engineering & technology, supply chain management and product development of large scale programmes.

"Unipart continues to be a company that our customers and prospects can rely on and trust in a fast-changing world. Hamid's deep technical and business expertise will strengthen the board's growing expertise and determination to be leaders of the Fourth Industrial Revolution within our sectors and deliver the benefits that it can bring to many of our customers."

Dr. Mughal will join the board on 31 January 2018.