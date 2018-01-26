The global rose wine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 2% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005180/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rose wine market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global rose wine market segmentation by product type and geography

Technavio's report on the global rose wine market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, including grenache, syrah, mourvèdre, cinsault, and pinot noir. As projected in 2017, around 30% of the market share originated from grenache. The taste and popularity of grenache is leading to the increasing demand for grenache across the world. Grenache grapes are also used in making several other red wines.

Based on geography, the global rose wine market has been segmented into EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. As of 2017, 62% of the market share came from EMEA.

"Owing to the high demand from European countries, the global wine market in EMEA is growing and supporting the global rose wine market. A niche market for wine manufacturers has opened up due to the aging population in most European countries. However, these niche consumer segments do not consume wine often and go for more premium wine. By offering wine in smaller packages or in packages that preserve wine better and longer, players in the market are tapping this segment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for alcoholic beverage research.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Rose wine market: competitive vendor landscape

The global rose wine market is highly fragmented because there are a lot of players in the market. Pernod Ricard (2017), Bodegas Muga, Trinchero Family Estates, Treasury Wine Estates (2017), Crimson Wine, and Angove Family Winemakers are the key vendors in the market. The other vendors are spread in different regions and have a diverse product portfolio. Quality is a major factor in product differentiation. The key vendors are focusing on increasing their global footprint and are expanding into developing countries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

New product launches

Increasing wine production

Market trends:

Rising importance of e-commerce in rose wine market

Attractive segments like Pinot noir

Get a sample copy of the global rose wine market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing alcoholic beverage research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005180/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com