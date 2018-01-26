The latest market research report by Technavio on the global sludge cleaning robots marketpredicts a CAGR of above 38% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global sludge cleaning robots market by solution (hardware, software, and services), by end-user (water and wastewater industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, oil and gas industry, power industry, and marine industry), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global sludge cleaning robots market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Improved efficiency and safety: a major market driver

In 2017, the water and wastewater industry segment dominated the market by occupying almost 32% share

EMEA dominated the global sludge cleaning robots market with 47% share in 2017

Gerotto Federico, IDTec, Scantron Robotics, Veolia, and WEDA are the leading players in the market

Improved efficiency and safety: a major market driver

As the sludge cleaning robots are semi-automated, the operators can monitor the robots from a remote location. Due to this feature offered by sludge cleaning robots, industries are able to improve the safety standards for industrial workers. The superior efficiency offered by the sludge cleaning robots, when compared to industrial workers, has allowed increased productivity. Downtime and accidents that occur due to human errors have reduced with the incorporation of sludge cleaning robots in industries. Sludge cleaning robot's clean sediments without creating turbidity, which is more accurate than manual sludge cleaning services. Therefore, due to the industrial preferences for improved efficiency and safety, sludge cleaning robots will witness growth during the forecast period.

EMEA: largest sludge cleaning robots market

With the introduction of Industry 4.0 by the German government in EMEA, it has influenced industries to adopt smart technology in maximum industrial applications. Small and medium enterprises have incorporated automation and robots as well. Owing to the non-availability of industrial workers for less productive industrial jobs, the adoption of sludge cleaning robots in industries have increased.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "For industries to engage workers in sludge cleaning application, the growing age of the population in EMEA acts as a challenge. Technavio has also identified the major countries that are contributing to the growth of the global sludge cleaning robots market in EMEA."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global sludge cleaning robots market is highly concentrated because the major players hold a large share of the market. Brand name and technology are the critical inputs that the major players compete on. The key players are focusing on increasing their global footprint and are expanding into developing countries through mergers and acquisitions or partnerships with the regional vendors.

