Yesterday, Thursday 25 January 2018, Eurotunnel's Le Shuttle Freight service established a new all-time record for daily traffic, transporting a total of 7,023 trucks in both directions, an increase of 3% compared to the previous record which dates back to 13 March 2008, just before the financial crisis.

This performance was made possible by the 2017 commissioning of three new, third generation freight shuttles; the increased capacity provided enabled 7 departures per hour in each direction.

With a load factor of 80%, this was an optimal service for a day with very heavy demand.

