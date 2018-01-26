Global Glue Laminated Timber Market, 2025 - Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 8.0 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glue Laminated Timber Market Analysis, By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, and MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glue laminated timber or glulam market is anticipated to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2025

The global sustainability concerns along with the persistent energy crisis are among the major factors that are expected to propel market growth over the years to come. The transition from concrete- and steel-based construction to wood building materials is set to actuate demand from the market over the next eight years.

Significant attributes such as high insulation, promising thermal performance, as well as high chemical resistance, are projected to influence the market positively. In addition, the advantages such as low cost and ease of construction offered by glulam relative to other building materials have made it affordable for all consumer segments.

The demand for wood-based residential buildings, including single-family homes and multifamily apartments, is increasing due to their aesthetic appeal and design flexibility. Various benefits, such as improved fire resistance and durability, of the product are expected to augment market growth over the forecast period.

Residential and commercial segments are expected to collectively account for around 80% of the global market revenue by 2025. The growing demand from these segments is attributed to the low cost of construction and easy maintenance of glue laminated timber. Innovations in building and design technologies are projected to boost the demand for glulam products over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the leading region owing to the growing popularity of glue laminate as a building material, along with various government regulations. Growing number of manufacturers of the product in North America and growing research & development for technological advancements are expected to propel the market. Easy availability of timber in forests of Central European countries and the presence of advanced timber processing industries are the prime factors responsible for market growth in Europe. Countries like Canada, the U.S., Italy, Japan, Australia, and China are rapidly developing markets for glue laminated timber.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Glue Laminated Timber Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Glue Laminated Timber Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Glue Laminated Timber Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Boise Cascade Co.

Calvert Company Inc.

Pfeifer Holz GmbH

Canfor Corporation

Setra Group AB

Schilliger Holz AG

Structurlam

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH.

B & K Structures

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2lmlpz/global_glue?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

