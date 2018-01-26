ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: Altran's shareholders approve the proposed capital increase accompanying the acquisition of Aricent

Press release 26 January 2018

Altran's shareholders approve the proposed capital increase accompanying the acquisition of Aricent

The proposed acquisition of Aricent will achieve the goal of creating an undisputed leader in engineering consulting and R&D services.

The extraordinary General Assembly, chaired by Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and CEO of Altran, was convened today at the Company's head office in Neuilly-sur-Seine. The quorum was established at 65,552%.

The Company's shareholders expressed strong support for a proposed capital increase in the amount of 750 million euros, the net proceeds of which are to be used for a partial early repayment of the debt incurred by the Company in the context of the acquisition of Aricent.

The result of the votes on each of the resolutions submitted to the approval of the shareholders was as follows:

oFirst resolution: 93,98%

'Delegation of authority to the board of directors to issue ordinary shares, while maintaining shareholders' preferential subscription rights for the purpose of the early repayment of part of the bank debt contracted by the Company in the context of the acquisition of Aricent.'

oSecond resolution: 96,34%

'Delegation of authority to be given to the board of directors to proceed with capital increases reserved for employees of the Company and of companies of the Altran Group which are members of a company savings plan, without preferential subscription rights.'

oThird resolution: 93,97%

'Overall limit of issuance authorizations with or without preferential subscription rights.'

oFourth resolution: 99,95%

'Powers for formalities'

The approval of Altran's shareholders is another important step in the context of Altran's acquisition of Aricent, following the completion of proceedings for information and consultation of employee representative bodies (in France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands), the approval from antitrust authorities in the United States and Germany, and the launch of loan syndication to cover the majority of the new financing.



Altran's management reiterates its confidence that they will bring this operation to a successful conclusion by the end of first quarter 2018, in line with expectations.

Altran will publish its annual results for 2017 on 28 February 2018, and will unveil a new strategic plan at mid-year as part of an Investor Day.

About Altran

As a global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), Altran offers its clients a new way to innovate by developing the products and services of tomorrow. Altran works alongside its clients on every link in the value chain of their project, from conception to industrialization. For over thirty years, the Group has provided its expertise to key players in the Aerospace, Automotive, Defence, Energy, Finance, Life Sciences, Railway, and Telecom sectors, among others. In 2016, the Altran group generated revenues of €2.120bn. With a headcount of more than 30,000 employees, Altran is present in more than 20 countries. www.altran.com (http://www.altran.com)

