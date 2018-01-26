Dealflo has been named by the prestigious European Business Awards as one of its companies to watch in the UK. The 2018 Ones to Watch List recognises and shines a light on Europe's best business innovators, promoting success, innovation and ethics in the European business community.

The list is compiled by independent business leaders who have been invited by the European Business Awards to judge which companies make the mark. Judges also include academics, entrepreneurs, public servants and industry thought leaders.

Abe Smith, Dealflo's CEO, said: "We built Dealflo to meet a need in financial services to automate processes that are currently fragmented and therefore susceptible to risk. Technology has a clear role to play in helping financial institutions meet their compliance and regulatory obligations, but also to help them innovate to make their customers' lives easier. To be recognised by the EBAs as one of its companies to watch is a huge endorsement."

The European Business Awards is one of the largest cross-industry business competitions in the world. It operates in 35 countries and counts RSM, The London Stock Exchange and Germany Trade and Invest among its sponsors and partners.

About Dealflo

Dealflo (www.dealflo.com) provides end-to-end financial agreement automation services. It processes more than $20bn of financial transactions annually for companies including BNP Paribas, BMW and Prudential in a single service. Dealflo reduces risk and cost, increases conversion and improves user experience by automating the entire process.

Dealflo users are protected by ensuring that all agreements fully comply with the mandated process whether being signed online, in a retail store or alongside an intermediary. It increases enforceability with the strongest evidence available, meaning less risk from a legal, compliance and financial perspective.

It has operations across North America and EMEA, and is headquartered in London.

