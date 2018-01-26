Diageo chairman Javier Ferrán has bought £0.76m of shares in the Smirnoff and Johnny Walker maker after its interim results nocked the shares lower the. Ferrán, who was revealed on Friday to have bought 30,000 shares at a price of 2,541p apiece, made the move after the FTSE 100 giant's share had fallen 7% from their peak in December. Diageo's half-year results the previous showed stronger first half sales and profits but held back somewhat by a decline in Asia Pacific and soft growth in North ...

