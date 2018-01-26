Global packaging solutions group Molins announced on Friday that, as it indicated earlier in the week, the company was being renamed Mpac Group. The AIM-traded firm said trading in its shares under the new name and the new TIDM 'MPAC' would commence at 0800 GMT on 29 January. Its AIM Rule 26 website would now be found at mpac-group.com, also with effect from 0800 GMT on Monday. "We look forward to executing our growth strategy with a new name which reflects both our rich heritage and future ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...