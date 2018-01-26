Property investment company Palace Capital announced on Friday that it has entered into a new five-year £40m bank facility with Barclays Bank. The AIM-traded firm said that, at the time of the acquisition of RT Warren Investments, it assumed an existing loan from Barclays Bank of £14.5m - a facility that was due to expire on 31 January. In discussions with Barclays Bank, the company took the opportunity of not only agreeing a new, increased five-year facility secured on the RT Warren ...

