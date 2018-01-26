Paternoster Resources announced an update on its strategy on Friday, as it seeked to cut costs amid a fresh investment push in tandem with a new partner. The AIM-traded firm had announced on 18 January that it entered into an agreement with RiverFort Global Capital, the specialist provider of financing to the natural resources sector, whereby Paternoster would work closely with and co-invest alongside RiverFort in a range of opportunities within the natural resources sector. At the same time, ...

