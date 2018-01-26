Arena Events Group announced on Friday that underlying trading for the year to 31 December 2017 was in line with market expectations. The AIM-traded firm said that in the last quarter of 2017, a number of significant projects were successfully delivered in each region. In the UK, a temporary television studio was constructed and handed over to ITV for the relaunch of its Dancing on Ice show, while in Asia the group won a two-year contract for the CJ golf trophy in South Korea and in the US a ...

