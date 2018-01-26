Bottles and cans of alcohol sold in the UK should be covered with graphic cigarette-style health warnings to highlight the risks of exceeding the recommended limit, the Royal Society for Public Health has demanded. The public health body said on Friday that a very few people were aware of the new UK alcohol limit set by chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies of 14 units per week for both males and females, and accused alcohol industry lobbyists the Portman Group of endangering the public by ...

