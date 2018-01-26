Chinese economist Liu He, seen as the brain behind the country's economic and financial policies, has been named Vice Premier to President Xi Jinping. The promotion is part of the government's reshuffle after the 19th Communist Party Congress in October 2017. Liu He, who graduated from Harvard, is one of the president's closest advisors and was the chosen one to speak in the Davos World Economic Forum this week about the China's economic plan. In the forum, Liu promised to take a stand against ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...