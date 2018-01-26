Globe Capital Limited - Issue of Convertible Loan Note

26 January 2018

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Issue of Convertible Loan Note

Globe Capital (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued GBP 100,000 of 6% convertible redeemable loan note 2018 which is convertible at a subscription price of GBP 0.005 per Ordinary Share. The Convertible Noteholder may convert the loan notes into fully paid new Ordinary Shares. The balance of the principal of the loan which has not been repaid or converted into Ordinary Shares by 19 January 2021 is repayable on that date.

The funds will be used to provide further working capital for the Company and developing further opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Globe Capital for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information:

Globe Capital Limited

Christopher Neo, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3286 6388

Alexander David Securities Limited - NEX Corporate Adviser

David Scott

+44 (0)20 7448 9820