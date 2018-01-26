Global Cold Storage Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Key Players are Barloworld, VersaCold Logistics Services, Cloverleaf Cold Storage & Henningsen Cold Storage

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cold Storage Market Analysis By Warehouse Type (Private & Semi-Private, Public), By Temperature Type (Chilled, Frozen), By Construction Type, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold storage market is anticipated to reach USD 212.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4%

The retail sector in emerging economies, such as India and China are increasingly getting organized. This trend among others is expected to augment the cold storage market demand over the forecast period. Government policies to de-regulate the entry of foreign player has increased the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the organized retail sector.

In organized retailing, the licensed retailers sell products of various categories. Compared to the traditional stores the organized retail stores use better refrigeration and improved storage technology. Consumers are increasingly purchasing frozen foods from the organized retail stores. With the increased demand for the chilled and frozen foods and growth of the organized retail sector the demand for the cold storage market is expected to grow over the projected period. The organized retail supports different outlet formats depending on the proximity from residential and consumption cluster and spending power. The offline mode of the organized retailing is categorized into convenience stores, supermarket, and hypermarket based on the product range and surface coverage.

Given massive investments necessary for setting up the refrigerated warehouse business, the cold chain operator must make of significant volumes to attain the break-even point in a stipulated period. As a result, the growth of the cold chain services translates into the growth of the international organized retail market.

Lack of infrastructure necessary to sustain the cold chain is the major challenge for the industry players to expand cold chain in the emerging markets. Additionally, lack of power hook-ups for reefer trailers at transportation hubs and ports coupled with the lack of reliable power supply for cold warehouses further increases the operation costs. However, this also opens opportunities for the industry players to develop unique solutions or leverage alternative energy sources that can overcome the unreliable power supply in emerging markets. Furthermore, new transportation means, such as versatile refrigerated containers, are being developed to overcome the lack of adequate transportation facility. These solutions can provide access to international markets and open opportunities for farmers and small businesses in these regions.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Low carbon design, environmntal auditing, and construction of energy efficient cold storage warehouses is anticipated to fuel the market demand

Growing supermarket shopping culture and rising consumer preference towards private labels are the key factors for the expansion of food retail chains across the globe

The public warehouse segment was valued at USD 48.70 billion in 2016

in 2016 The frozen segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4%. The growth is attributed to the significant changes in living standards and food consumption behavior of consumers

The processed food application is anticipated to witness a high growth rate growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the projected period

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of refrigerated storage capacity in 2016, with India leading the market with a cold storage capacity of around 131 cubic meters.

Having realized that the cold storage market in Japan is increasingly being the saturated, the cold storage operators in the country would be looking for opportunities to increase the international trade

is increasingly being the saturated, the cold storage operators in the country would be looking for opportunities to increase the international trade The key market players include Barloworld Limited ( South Africa ), VersaCold Logistics Services ( Canada ), Cloverleaf Cold Storage (U.S.), Henningsen Cold Storage (U.S.) among others



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Americold Logistics LLC

Al Rai Logistica K.S.C

Agro Merchants Group

Burris Logistics

Barloworld Limited

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Gulf Drug LLC

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics

Nordic Logistics

Oxford Logistics Group

Oceana Group Limited

Preferred Freezer

RSA Logistics

Swire Group

VersaCold Logistics Services

United States Cold Storage Inc.

Wared Logistics

Wabash National Corporation

