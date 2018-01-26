Global Digital Map Market Analysis and Segments Forecast 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Map Market Analysis By Technology (GIS, LiDAR, Digital Orthophotography, Aerial Photography), By Usage, By Services, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital map market size is estimated to reach USD 8.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%

The market is expected to witness substantial demand from navigational application developers and Geographical Information System (GIS) providers, who in turn are driven by a growing end-user base. The prolific rise in the number of smartphone and internet users has further augmented market growth at the global level.

Digital cartography has been gaining increasing attention in recent years owing to a rapid growth in demand for geospatial information. The growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, anticipated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and an increase in the overall number of cars in developing countries are expected to drive the growth for digital maps across the globe.

Applications such as smart parking, location, traffic and congestion intelligence, and logistics management need routing and congestion updates in real time. As digital cartography has been developing at a rapid rate, it can support these applications with data feeds and information. In addition, the increasing number of businesses that are using location-based services for marketing and advertising is also estimated to enhance the demand growth in coming years.



Digital mapping is also finding renewed demand in the government & public sector as the demand for environmental and topographical information systems is on the rise. Furthermore, the need to maintain an updated information system for law enforcement officials, defense forces, and local governing bodies in light of recent manmade and natural threats is anticipated to propel the demand for maps.



Smooth interaction between maps and information systems is one of the most important criteria for product success in the market owing to which vendors are expected to focus more on data integration over the forecast period. As the industry matures, key players are anticipated to indulge in mergers and acquisitions in order to keep abreast of the market developments and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Digital Map Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Digital Map Complimentary Technology Outlook



Chapter 5 Digital Map Technology Outlook



Chapter 6 Digital Map Usage Outlook



Chapter 7 Digital Map Service Outlook



Chapter 8 Digital Map Application Outlook



Chapter 9 Digital Map Regional Outlook



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Collins Bartholomew

DigitalGlobe Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) Inc.

Google Inc.

Getmapping PLC.

HERE Holding Corporation

Intermap Technologies Corporation

LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping LLC

MapData Services

Micello Inc.

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Zenrin Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/shvhsv/global_digital?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716