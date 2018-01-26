Experts Praise Saudi Arabia's Innovative Country Benchmark Platform as Davos Closes

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's flagship performance measurement tool concluded today the Davos pre-release of its platform - the International Performance Measurement Hub (IPH).

The objectives of the platform's pre-release were to engage the global policy community around the tool to solicit feedback from stakeholders and subject matter experts. Director General of Adaa, the National Center for Performance Measurement for the Kingdom, Husameddin AlMadani said that, "By providing institutions a tool to measure themselves against world-class standards, IPH empowers institutions and individuals to get one step closer to addressing their current challenges and meeting their future aspirations. Our vision for the Davos pre-release was to identify partners who could work collaboratively with us to develop that capability further."

Throughout the Davos pre-release, IPH hosted more nearly 500 guests over four days, including international business and government leaders, heads of NGOs, and data and technology experts. Guests also participated in a variety of roundtable discussions on the use of data to drive policymaking on issues related to economy, investment, and development.

Of the value of the tool, HRH Prince Turki Al Faisal al Saud, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, stated that IPH is " a very helpful tool for people to find out how governments perform and who are the good performers and who are the not-so-good performers."

"You need a tool like this, of course, some people would argue that those pieces of data exist, that we have numerous data out there," explained Thierry Zomahoun, Chairman and Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum, "but there is no single source where tens of sources of data have been integrated into whole framework - which is what IPH has done."

Kathy Calvin, President and CEO of the United Nations platform expressed her praise, "I just saw the future. I saw the way citizens of any country look at the progress that their country's making for the world they want. I am amazed to see how this product is going to give us the tools to track our progress, find out where we're falling behind, and show us what the real opportunities for moving forward are."

"This is a groundbreaking platform, and Citi sees huge potential and opportunity in this effort," said Jay Collins, Vice Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking at Citi. "The benefits that IPH will provide to governments and corporations are immeasurable."

The International Performance Hub (IPH) - an interactive platform designed to track over 500 Key Performance Indicators under 12 main pillars that enables comparison for over 200 countries - compiles metrics from prominent international bodies, including the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Developed by The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa), the International Performance Hub (IPH) is a landmark effort led by Saudi Arabia to encourage countries to use technology and performance data to track their progress as they work to achieve development goals. IPH aims to promote integrity, accountability and transparency in the public sector and beyond.

