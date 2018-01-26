Chubb announces appointments of Jeff Moghrabi as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Chubb Overseas General and Adam Clifford as Division President Continental Europe

LONDON, Jan. 26,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced two changes within its senior leadership team.

Jeff Moghrabi, Division President Continental Europe, has been appointed to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Chubb Overseas General. He will be replaced as Division President Continental Europe by Adam Clifford, currently Country President for Singapore. Subject to regulatory approval, Adam will start 1 March.

Jeff's move follows the strategic cooperation agreement between Chubb and PICC Property & Casualty Company of China which was announced in November 2017. In his new role Jeff will be responsible for leveraging Chubb's global capabilities in support of PICC's customers and other Chinese-affiliated companies around the world in line with the Chinese government's drive to promote the country's "Going Out" and "One Belt One Road" initiatives. He will report to Juan C. Andrade, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance, Chubb.

Jeff, who has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, joined Chubb in 2003 as Country President for Italy. He has subsequently held various positions including Country President, France before taking on wider responsibilities across Continental Europe. He has been Division President Continental Europe since 2013.

Juan C. Andrade, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance, Chubb said:

"I am delighted to welcome Jeff to this new and important role. His skills, knowledge and experience will be important in the development of our partnership with PICC."

In his new role Adam Clifford, who will succeed Jeff as Division President Continental Europe, Chubb, will be responsible for all Chubb's Property and Casualty, Accident and Health and Consumer Lines operations across the 17 countries that make up the company's Continental Europe region. He will be based in Paris and will report directly to Andrew Kendrick, Regional President Europe, Chubb.

Adam is currently Country President Singapore, Chubb. He was previously Regional Head of Casualty for Asia Pacific, Chubb. Before joining ACE (now Chubb) in 2014, Adam held senior underwriting positions with two multinational insurers within the Asia Pacific region and also worked in the insurance industry in the UK and Europe for a decade.

Andrew Kendrick, Regional President Europe, Chubb, said:

"This is a significant appointment for Chubb in Continental Europe. Adam is a highly skilled and accomplished insurance professional and leader who has proved himself as a great asset in the Asia Pacific region. He joins us at a very exciting time and I look forward to working with him closely and watching him grow our business in Continental Europe. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jeff Moghrabi for his tremendous contribution as CE Division President and wish him the very best in his new role."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

About PICC

PICC P&C is China's largest property and casualty insurance company, with total assets of approximately $72.2 billion and gross written premiums of approximately $47.3 billion reported in 2016. PICC's commercial customers include some of China's largest enterprises, many of which have complex operations in multiple foreign jurisdictions.

