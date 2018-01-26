Blue Sky Investor: 2 Stocks Hitting Fresh Highs on Friday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / This week, two companies: Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK: BYOC) & Graphite Energy Corp. (OTC PINK: GRXXF) have seen market activity trigger new 2018 highs on Friday. Both companies recently released news that seems to have been well received by the markets.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK: BYOC) recently announced that the company had signed a definitive business combination agreement with Service 800, Inc. Beyond Commerce stated that they expect the provisions of the agreement to be implemented during the first quarter of this year.

Shares of the company have increased by more than 400% since the beginning of the year. In addition to this, since making their announcement on the agreement with Service 800, Inc., shares have increased by as much as 209.8%

For More Information on Beyond Commerce, Inc. (BYOC) Click Here

In a similar fashion, shares of Graphite Energy Corp. (OTC PINK: GRXXF) have also been climbing this month. Since January 3, the company's stock has increased by as much as 33%. Graphite Energy Corp has managed to move from $0.59 to as high as $0.79 on Friday morning.

The company made an announcement that was a follow up to the release of results from recent exploration work that indicated graphite carbon with sampling up to 22.30% in surface samples. The company stated that it is in the process of retaining a drilling contractor and evaluating permitting requirements.

Graphite Energy explained that the actual drill program will be focused around the graphite pit area which was the center of the historical exploration work in the late 1950s and the early 1980s. According to a Bloomberg report, $12.2trillion will be invested in global power generation in the next 25 years and graphite is one of the more heavily used materials in lithium ion batteries.

For More Information on Graphite Energy Corp. (GRXXF) Click Here

About BlueSkyInvestor.com

BlueSkyInvestor.com is owned by, BEST MEDIA PUBLISHING,LLC (BMP) an affiliate of (BMP) JSG Communications, LLC has been compensated $400,000.00 by a non affiliate 3rd party Hilton Capital Inc. & $100,000.00 by Graphite Energy Corp. beginning January 16, 2018 and ending February 16, 2017 to publicly disseminate information about Graphite Energy Corp. We may buy or sell additional shares of Graphite Energy Corp in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, provide public dissemination of favorable Information. We own zero shares. Please read our full Disclaimer Here.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither BSI nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit BlueSkyInvestor.com

NO WARRANTY

BSI the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact

News@BlueSkyInvestor.com

SOURCE: BlueSkyInvestor.com