DIS Stock: A Very Powerful Pattern Is in Development
It brings me great joy to showcase Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stock because there is a very large and powerful technical price pattern currently in development on the DIS stock chart, and its implications are significant.
This pattern is being created at a time when the equity markets are on a continuous streak of higher highs and new all-time highs are a daily occurrence. The last time I witnessed a market as bullish as this one was during the dot-com era and it was characterized by extraordinary parabolic moves to the upside.
The current market environment is starting to exhibit similar characteristics.
