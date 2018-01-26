London stocks ended the week in style despite a rally in the pound, as investors digested solid UK growth figures. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.7% to 7,665.54, while the pound was up 0.1% against the euro to 1.1418 and 0.3% versus the dollar at 1.4187 as data from the Office for National Statistics showed the British economy grew more strongly than expected in the final three months of 2017, increasing the chances that the Bank of England could raise interest rates again this year. Gross domestic ...

