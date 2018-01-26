Technology-based cancer treatment solutions provider Physiomics announced on Friday that it has been awarded a contract by an unnamed new major pharmaceutical client. The AIM-traded company said the project, which was expected to be completed during its current financial year, involves the use of its 'Virtual Tumour' technology in a pre-clinical setting, with a value of approximately £35k. Physiomics said its Virtual Tumour is a sophisticated computer model that simulates tumour cell division ...

