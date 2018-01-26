European shares finished flat on Friday, after investors shrugged off worries over higher currencies as luxury goods maker LVMH led risers with a strong trading statement. The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished little changed at 400.79, with Germany's DAX up 0.31% at 13,340.17 and the CAC 40 in Paris rising 0.87% to 5,529.15. In Spain, the IBEX 35 was flat at 10,595.40, while in London the FTSE 100 was up 0.65% at 7,665.54 and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 added 0.46% to 20,615.58. The ...

