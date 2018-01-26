sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,50 Euro		+1,50
+2,31 %
WKN: A14M6T ISIN: US00790T1007 Ticker-Symbol: 6VAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA ADR66,50+2,31 %