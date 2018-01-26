Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) offers its employees in France and outside of France to subscribe to its first employee share ownership offer reserved for employees (FUTURE).

This offer is aimed at approximately 90,000 employees of the Group in 7 countries: France, Germany, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, United States and the United Kingdom (the Group »). It takes the form of a capital increase reserved to employees who are members of a Group's Savings Plan. Such offer has been authorized by the 13th resolution adopted by the Mixed General Assembly on March 10th, 2017 of Elior Group's shareholders.

The terms and conditions of this offer are described below.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

Issuer

Elior Group

Euronext Paris Compartment A

ISIN code for ordinary shares: FR0011950732

Share admitted to the Deferred Settlement System (SRD)

Options proposed as part of the employee share ownership offer reserved for employees FUTURE

As part of this share offering, Elior Group offers its employees two options:

A Classic plan, which includes a discount, in which the subscriber is exposed to movements in the share price

A Multiple plan (via an intermediate exchange contract with a lead bank) under which the subscriber receives, at maturity, at least the amount of his/her personal contributions to which is added a guaranteed return or a multiple of the performance of Elior Group shares.

The shares will be subscribed by the employees either directly, or via an employee shareholding fund (FCPE) depending on the country of residence.

In these two options, the subscription price will be 80% of the average opening price of the Elior Group shares on the Euronext Paris market during the 20 trading days preceding the date the subscription price is set by the Board of Directors or by the Chief Executive Officer delegated to do so.

Securities offered

The maximum amount of the shares subscribed is set at 1% of Elior Group's share capital, evaluated on the date of the decision to determine the subscription price.

The resulting shares will confer entitlement as of their issuance and will provide entitlement to the payment of any dividend distributed by the Company as of their issuance.

Subscription conditions

The beneficiaries of this shareholder offering are the employees of the Company and of member companies of the Elior Group Savings Plan or of the Elior Group International Savings Plan.

This includes employees, corporate officers meeting the terms and conditions of Article L. 3332-2 of the French Labour Code, provided they have been in service for at least three months on the final day of the subscription period, as well as retirees who have kept their holding in the Elior Group Savings Plan.

The legal individual investment limit is 25% of gross annual pay for the Classic plan and 2.5% for the multiple plan (excluding bank contributions). Subscribers to the offering must hold the shares they subscribed directly, or their employee shareholding funds unit until April 26, 2018 (excluded), unless early exit events.

Unit holders of employee shareholding funds will exercise their voting rights at Elior Group General Assembly through the supervisory board of the funds.

Indicative timeline for the Future offering

Reservation period: 1st February to 20 February 2018 (included)

Subscription price set on: 26 March 2018

Subscription/cancellation period: 27 March to 30 March 2018

Settlement/delivery of shares: 26 April 2018

These dates are indicative only and may change.

Listing

Elior Group new shares are scheduled for admittance to trading on the Euronext Paris market (ISIN code FR0011950732 ELIOR) on the 26 April 2023. These new shares will be similar to existing shares.

Hedging operations

The introduction of leveraged options may cause the lead bank, as a counterpart to the trade, to generate hedging agreements prior to setting up the share offering, from the date of the publication of this press release and throughout the duration of the operation.

Specific statements for international

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation for the subscription of Elior Group shares. The share offering reserved for employees will be set up only in countries where such an offer has been registered with the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or in consideration of an exemption from the obligation to prepare a prospectus or to register an offer. In general, the offer will be made only in countries where all the registration and/or notification procedures required have been completed and the authorisations obtained. This press release is not intended for, and therefore copies of it may not be sent to, countries in which such a prospectus has not been approved or such an exemption would not be approved or in which all registration and/or notification procedures required have not yet been completed or authorisations have not been obtained.

The securities described in this document have not been and will not be registered in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may not be offered in the United States, except as part of transactions that do not require registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933.

Additional Information

All necessary information about Elior Group is available from the Company's website (www.eliorgroup.com

All necessary information about the FUTURE share offering, for beneficiaries, is available on the website dedicated to the offering www.future.eliorgroup.com

Beneficiaries subscribing to share through an employee shareholding fund should read the key investor information document (KIID) and the regulations for each fund for full information.

This press release constitutes a communication as required by the AMF in accordance with Article 19 of Instruction N°2016-04 of 15 January 2018.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005536/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Marie de Scorbiac marie.descorbiac@eliorgroup.com

+33 (0) 1 70 06 70 13

or

Press Contact

Anne-Laure Sanguinetti anne-laure.sanguinetti@eliorgroup.com

+33 (0) 1 71 06 70 57